Crackdown on beach trespassers

Seeking to bring order to the chaos created by businesses trespassing on Greece’s beaches, Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis presented a new bill at a press conference on Thursday, setting strict conditions for the exploitation of seashores.

The new rules stipulate that the boundaries of the seashore will be registered electronically and concession areas will be strictly predetermined, with the introduction of “untouchable beaches” in Natura designated regions.

“The purpose is to bring order to coastal areas and to introduce a new logic in the utilization of public property. To this end, we are establishing the institution of the ‘untouchable beaches,’ which sends a pro-environmental message that will strengthen the tourism product of our country,” he said.

The pubic’s lack of access to many beaches around Greece due to the illegal encroachment by businesses with umbrellas and sun beds sparked the “beach towel” movement last summer. Basically, locals took matters into their own hands by reclaiming their beaches and access to the sea, without having to pay for it.

Hatzidakis said the situation “with the umbrella seats on the beach is unacceptable.”

The concession of coastal areas will be accompanied by commitments for lifeguard supervision, beach cleaning and the installation of special mechanisms to serve the disabled.

The plan also foresees unhindered access to the coastline and strict penalties for offenders blocking that access.

The finance minister said that various technological means will be used to check compliance with the law, such as drones. The ministry will be responsible for the tenders, while the revenue for the country will be significantly more, Hatzidakis estimated.

Moreover, the tenders for the development of public property in coastal areas will be prepared digitally by the State Land Service and not by local municipalities.

According to the ministry, the new approach will address the problems arising from the fragmentation of responsibilities regarding the management of the seashore, and the concession process by municipalities.

Hatzidakis highlighted the problems of communication with municipalities last year, while noting that 1,750 violations were recorded in 4,500 inspections at beaches around the country.

Development rights will be secured by bidders via a relevant platform, making direct concessions impossible.