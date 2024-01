Medics work at the intensive care unit at Pirogov, Sofia’s main emergency hospital, Oct. 29, 2021 [AP Photo/Valentina Petrova]

A total of 93 people died in one week from complications caused by Covid-19, according to the epidemiological report of the Public National Health Organization (EODY) for January 1-7.

The report said that apart from the deaths and growing numbers of intubated patients, Covid hospital admissions increased further by 15%.

The percentage of the subvariant JN.1 reached 13%.