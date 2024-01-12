KYSEA overhauls Greece’s military leadership

The National Security Governmental Council (KYSEA), Greece’s top decision-making body for foreign affairs and defense matters, implemented substantial changes to the military leadership on Friday. These changes reflect the government’s dedication to conducting a comprehensive review of the Armed Forces’ operations and addressing issues from the recent past.

Lieutenant General Dimitrios Houpis, the former Commander of the Special Warfare Command, now assumes the role of the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).

Lieutenant General Georgios Kostidis has been appointed as the Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff (HAGS), while Dimitrios Kataras, formerly the Vice Admiral of the Hellenic Navy, has taken on the position of Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff (HNGS). Dimosthenis Grigoriadis, the former Commander of the Air Support Command, is now the Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff (HAFGS).

The simultaneous retirement of the entire military leadership also impacts key commands within the Armed Forces.

Rear Admiral Polychronis Koulouris, previously the Deputy Fleet Commander in Chief of the Hellenic Fleet and possessing extensive maritime experience in the Greek fleet’s frigates, has been promoted to the position of Chief of the Hellenic Fleet. Panagiotis Georgakopoulos, formerly the Director of the D Branch of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff, now assumes the role of Chief of the Hellenic Tactical Air Force Command (HTAF).

It is apparent that the ongoing developments will necessitate corrective actions at lower levels. The new leadership of the Armed Forces largely comprises individuals who graduated from the Military Academies in 1987, marking a four-year leap. The changes aim to usher in a new era with a clear perspective in GEETHA and all branches.

PM thanks Floros

In a statement, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed gratitude to the outgoing GEETHA chief, General Konstantinos Floros, for his substantial contribution over the past four years – a period characterized by “significant geopolitical volatility and crises.”

“He has played an invaluable role, [addressing] both conventional and hybrid challenges, and actively participating in the strategic planning and execution of the government program aimed at quantitatively and qualitatively strengthening the Armed Forces,” he said.