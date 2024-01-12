NEWS

Turkey providing documents for genocide hearings against Israel, says Erdogan



Turkey is providing documents for a case brought by South Africa against Israel at the UN’s top court on a charge of committing genocide against Palestinian civilians, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Erdogan said that Turkey will continue to provide documents, mostly visuals, on Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

“I believe that Israel will be convicted there. We believe in the justice of the International Court of Justice,” Erdogan said. [Reuters]

