Fresh complaint lodged against ‘government park’

A group of 48 residents and two grassroots groups have lodged an appeal against the creation of a controversial administrative park on the grounds of a former ammunition factory in the eastern Athens suburb of Dafni-Ymittos.

The so-called “government park” is being slated to accommodate the headquarters of nine ministries that will be moved from the city center. This means an estimated 14,000 workers and 1,000 visitors a day, which the complaint says will clog streets and increase pollution in the suburb of roughly 33,500 residents.

The project has been challenged by numerous other organizations, including the well-respected Society for the Environment and Cultural Heritage, which argues that moving the ministries from central Athens will surrender the city to tourism exploitation. Concerns have also been raised of the impact of this influx of people on the adjacent Natura-protected Mount Ymittos.