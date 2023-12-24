Government explores relocating PM’s office to Bodossaki Mansion

Government officials are contemplating the prospect of relocating the prime minister’s office, currently situated in the iconic Maximos Mansion, to the upper floors of the imposing Bodossaki Mansion. This move comes in the wake of the recent 12-year lease signed by the Greek Parliament for the building, which is owned by the Bodossaki Foundation.

Nestled on Irodou Attikou Street, adjacent to the Presidential Palace and opposite the National Garden, Maximos Mansion has functioned as Greece’s “West Wing” since 1982. Despite its opulence, architectural elegance, and symbolic significance, this 1921 urban mansion, with its expansive salons and impressive reception spaces, proves inconvenient and inflexible for the intricate needs of a sizable executive team. Currently, various government offices are scattered across different buildings in the neighborhood.

In stark contrast, the Bodossaki Mansion, a remarkably symmetrical structure located at the intersection of Amalias Avenue and Souri Street in the Syntagma area, would provide a highly practical alternative. Designed by architect Andreas Ploumistos, the mansion was constructed in 1958 and underwent a comprehensive renovation in 2007 to accommodate the Eurobank headquarters. Featuring a ground floor, six upper floors, and two basements, the mansion boasts a total area of 13,460 m2. With an unobstructed view of the National Gardens, it provides a panoramic vista of key landmarks in the city center, including Mount Lycabettus, the Parliament building, the Panathenaic Stadium, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, and the Acropolis.

Moreover, a compelling reason for relocating the prime minister’s office to an alternative space, at least on a temporary basis, is the impending renovation of Maximos Mansion.