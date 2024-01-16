NEWS

Moderate tremor rattles eastern Peloponnese

A moderate earthquake rattled the eastern Peloponnese and parts of the Greek capital on Tuesday morning, with initial estimates putting its magnitude at 4.8 on the Richter scale.

According to the National Observatory of Athens, the quake struck off the coast of Leondio in the northeastern Peloponnese’s Gulf of Argos, at a depth of 14.5 kilometers. 

It took place just before 7.21 a.m. and was followed by a cluster of smaller tremors in roughly the same area.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

