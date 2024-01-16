NEWS

New chiefs appointed to police and fire service

The Government Council for National Security (KYSEA) on Tuesday decided to appoint new police and fire chiefs, in a bid to address mounting public concerns about law and order.

Following the council’s decisions, Dimitris Mallios, until now head of the Alien and Border Protection Branch, will replace Lazaros Mavropoulos as chief of the Hellenic Police (ELAS).

In the fire service, meanwhile, Giorgos Pournaras is being replaced by Theodoros Vagias, who was head of the Unified Coordination Center for Operations and Crisis Management (ESKEDIK).

Both outgoing officials have been given honorary titles in recognition of their service.

The change in the leadership of the police and fire service comes just days after a radical shakeup in the armed forces.

It also comes in the wake of a gangland shooting in central Athens on Sunday that is being attributed to an ongoing turf war between major organized crime groups.

Security

