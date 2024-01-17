Doctors oppose Covid-19 vaccinations by pharmacies

The Panhellenic Medical Association (PIS) has expressed its disagreement with the Health Ministry’s stated intention to allow the administration of Covid-19 vaccinations by pharmacies.

In a letter to Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis, the association cited both the safety and economic reasons.

PIS stressed that vaccinations must be performed in a safe environment with the presence of a doctor, with the individual’s medical record taken into consideration. It also said that the ministry’s announcement that vaccinations will no longer be free would bring results contrary to those intended.

“Vaccination culture, leading to sustained, timely and consistent vaccination coverage, is cultivated through the doctor-patient relationship of trust, primarily, and secondarily, through sustained promotional actions to the general public, at an appropriate time, with a clear message,” it said.