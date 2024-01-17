Kasselakis denies reports he requested removal of Tsipras posters from party HQ

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis has refuted a report alleging that he requested the removal of posters featuring Alexis Tsipras, a former prime minister and his predecessor as the head of the party, from the walls of the main opposition headquarters in Koumoundourou Square.

The report, published on Tuesday on the TVXS website founded by former SYRIZA MEP Stelios Kouloglou, claimed that the order had been issued but was subsequently rescinded following objections from party officials. In October, Kouloglou left SYRIZA due to political disagreements with the new leadership, maintaining his seat at the Euro assembly as an independent. He was then criticized by Kasselakis for not returning his seat to the party.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Kasselakis attacked Kouloglou, referring to him as “the one with the stolen seat,” and accused him of serving the interests of the New Democracy government in undermining SYRIZA.

“Perhaps this story is a good opportunity to put up more [posters of Tsipras]. And I will immediately give such an order because all of us, and me personally, are proud of Alexis,” he said.