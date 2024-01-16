NEWS

Nearly 55% of Greeks support gay marriage and 53% adoption, poll finds

A public opinion poll, carried out as a bill allowing same-sex marriage is expected to head to Parliament soon, has found that nearly 55% of Greeks are in favor of the legislation and 53% also believe gay couples should have the right to adopt.

More specifically, the poll, carried out by Marc for the Proto Thema newspaper, found that 41.9% of respondents are in favor of the legislation allowing same-sex marriage – which grants complete spousal rights, as opposed to the limitations entailed in current institution of civil partnerships – and 12.9% “most likely” agree with the planned law.

Same-sex marriage is flatly opposed by 35.1% of respondents, with an additional 7.4% saying they “most likely” disagree and just 2.7% choosing not to answer.

Asked whether gay couples should be allowed to adopt a child “that is currently at an institution,” just under 53% of respondents expressed their support and 40.6% were opposed, with those on the fence rising to 6.5%.

Sentiment shifted markedly, however, on the question of whether same-sex couples should be allowed to have children by surrogacy, with 65.6% of respondents opposing the idea and only 29.6% being in favor of it.

