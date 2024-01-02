NEWS

Albanian police smash online fraudsters that targeted Greek citizens

[Shutterstock]

Albanian police have said they have dismantled a crime ring based in the city of Korce that defrauded Greek citizens by withdrawing thousands of euros from their bank accounts.

Around 5,000 people in Greece were defrauded by the gang, which was led by a 30-year-old man from Tirana and a 29-year-old man from Korce, police said.

By managing to install software on the computers of their victims, the fraudsters managed to access bank accounts and other personal data.

Using virtual intermediaries, they then withdrew sums of money, varying from 3,000 to 5,000 in each case, from the bank accounts.

Another method they used to extort money, police said, was to encourage Greeks to buy fake cryptocurrency.

In a search of the office used by the fraudsters, police found 23 computers and other high-tech devices, statements with the names and phone numbers of Greek citizens as well as fake transfer receipts for bank transactions and cryptocurrency.

Police made seven arrests in relation to the scam. [AMNA]

Albania Crime

