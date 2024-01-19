NEWS

Stormy cold front to slide through Greece on weekend

Temperatures will plummet from Saturday along the northern and mountainous regions of the country, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) has said.

The weekend cold front will be accompanied by stormy northerly gales in the Aegean, reaching force eight or nine, with significant rainfall expected along coastal areas.

Strong rains and storms are expected to hit Epirus, Thrace and eastern Macedonia by late Saturday, and the eastern Aegean islands in the Dodecanese and Crete by early Sunday.

Mountainous and semi-mountainous areas in Thrace, Epirus, and Macedonia are likely to see snowfall, which will also manifest along lower plains later on Saturday.

By early Sunday, the snow front will have extended to the mountains of the Peloponnese, Evia, and Crete’s White Mountains.

The snowfall is expected to weaken by the early hours of Monday along the entire cold front; and as it recedes, stormy winds in the Aegean are also expected to ease to force eight, EMY said.

Weather Storm

