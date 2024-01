A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has hit east of Evia, Greece’s second largest island, shaking the capital Athens, southwest of the tremor’s epicenter.

The tremor was felt at 4.15 p.m. local time.

The Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics announced on its website that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The quake’s epicenter was located 23 kilometers east-southeast from the coastal town of Kymi.