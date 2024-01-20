Optimism same-sex bill will get over line

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seen speaking at a cabinet meeting called to discuss the train crash at Tempe, northern Greece, and measures to restore the safety of rail transport, on March 9. [AMNA]

With the countdown to the submission of the government’s bill on same-sex marriage having already begun, Kathimerini understands that of ruling New Democracy’s 158 lawmakers, 94 are already moving toward voting in favor, 22 against, while nine expect that they will abstain. Of the 33 that remain undecided, 17 rule out a vote against and say they are wavering between voting for and abstaining, which makes the government optimistic that the number of ND MPs voting in favor will exceed 110.

Meanwhile the government rejected Archbishop Ieronymos’ remarks that a referendum should not be ruled out, citing the separation of powers, and its determination to honor its pre-election pledges on the issue.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis stressed that “rights issues are not resolved by referendums.” “One cannot tell the Church when to speak and what to say. It has the right to express its views. But we are clear. With full respect to the Church, there is the executive power in the country. It proposes a bill and it is at the discretion of the members of Parliament whether to approve it,” he said.

For his part, Ieronymos referred to Tuesday’s meeting of the Hierarchy for the Church’s final position and stressed the need for information. “It is a matter of society, the Church will not take up arms to do anything. But it has a duty to inform the people. And each one of us should not in such matters think about what is right, left or centrist. People think about what kind of society we want and what kind of family we want,” he said.

A clearer picture for PASOK MPs is expected after the meeting of its parliamentary group in the coming days, while it remains to be seen whether the issue of party discipline will be raised during the weekend by SYRIZA MPs on Spetses.

All parties to the right of ND (Hellenic Solution, Niki, Spartans) are on the “no” side, the Course of Freedom party and the New Left are positive, while communist KKE is negative.

On Friday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he anticipates the bill will be passed into law by mid-February. In an interview with the Bloomberg network, he said the issue will be discussed this week in the cabinet and, after a public consultation, it will reach Parliament.