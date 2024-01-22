Sweeping changes in store for judicial system

The Special Highest Court will decide on the constitutionality or otherwise of the abolition of the Christmas and Easter bonus, as well as the leave allowance to supplementary pensions, as the country’s two highest courts have offered different verdicts on the matter. The Supreme Court has ruled that they adhered to the Constitution, as they were introduced with the economic rescue of the country in mind. The Council of State, on the other hand, has ruled that they are unconstitutional, as no actuarial studies had preceded them. This particular case will concern the entire private sector for a period of 11 months, from mid-2015 to mid-2016.

An ambitious plan to introduce a new judicial charter and structural changes to the justice system will be debated by Cabinet later this month after being presented to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week by the Justice Ministry.

Its ratification is being expedited, as it is one of the key prerequisites of the EU’s Recovery Fund for the disbursement of important tranches.

The legislation brings sweeping changes to the judiciary, with dozens of courts being closed and many more being changed and strengthened. It also marks the first time that an attempt is being made to integrate justices of the peace into the civil and criminal justice system.

The proposed changes have drawn strong opposition from judges, reaching all the way to the Supreme Court. For their part, lawyers seem to agree on many provisions of the bill, with reservations about others.