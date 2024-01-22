Sweeping changes in store for judicial system
An ambitious plan to introduce a new judicial charter and structural changes to the justice system will be debated by Cabinet later this month after being presented to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week by the Justice Ministry.
Its ratification is being expedited, as it is one of the key prerequisites of the EU’s Recovery Fund for the disbursement of important tranches.
The legislation brings sweeping changes to the judiciary, with dozens of courts being closed and many more being changed and strengthened. It also marks the first time that an attempt is being made to integrate justices of the peace into the civil and criminal justice system.
The proposed changes have drawn strong opposition from judges, reaching all the way to the Supreme Court. For their part, lawyers seem to agree on many provisions of the bill, with reservations about others.