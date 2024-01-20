Dendias: Greece getting bigger, stronger

Marking three years since the ratification by Parliament of the extension of Greece’s territorial waters to 12 nautical miles in the Ionian Sea, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said on Saturday that the country has grown in size, guided by the application of international law and the international law of the sea.

“Greece is growing stronger by the day with modern and strong Armed Forces, defending our sovereign rights in every corner of the country,” he wrote in a post on X.

Dendias, who was foreign minister when Greece extended its territorial waters, noted that the relevant bill demarcating its coastal zone in the maritime area of the Ionian Sea and the Ionian Islands down to Cape Tainaron in the Peloponnese was passed in Parliament with an overwhelming majority.