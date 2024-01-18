Armed Forces must be modernized, defense minister stresses

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias reiterated on Wednesday that Greece’s Armed Forces must be modernized, as the world has entered “a completely new era.”

Speaking to Action 24 TV he said the war in Ukraine, Gaza, the Caucasus, the wider conflicts in the region, “now show us that war is being fought in a different way compared to the past.”

“Therefore, the Armed Forces of our country must also be modernized. They must embrace the new doctrines, understand the new lessons and adapt their tactics and the means they have accordingly,” he said. He added that it is precisely this priority that the new leadership of the Armed Forces has undertaken to implement.