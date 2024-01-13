NEWS

SYRIZA welcomes appointment of new Armed Forces chiefs

File photo. [InTime News]

Greece’s main opposition welcomed on Friday the appointment of the new chiefs of Armed Forces staff, saying the party “stands by them”.

“SYRIZA supported and supports the officers of the Armed Forces and takes it for granted they were chosen based on merit. The main opposition actively stands by the staff – men and women – of the Armed Forces, and come to the aid in every effort to boost the battle-readiness and living condition improvements of personnel,” the statement said. 

Defense Politics

