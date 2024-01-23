NEWS

Zakynthos town left without water as leak being investigated

Residents in the capital of Zakynthos have been cut off from the central water supply for more than 10 days as authorities on the Ionian island look for leaks to explain how petrol was detected in the water coming out of people’s taps.

Ongoing investigations by the local water and sewerage company have not been able to locate how the fuel got into the system so far, but, according to state broadcaster ERT, they have turned up myriad other problems on the antiquated network.

In one instance, repair crews that have been digging up sections of the water pipeline across the town found three holes that were allowing water from storm drains to seep into the drinking water system.

Until the source of the original leak is found, water is being supplied to the town’s residents and businesses by truck.

