Zakynthos in state of emergency after road oil spillage contaminates water system

In response to hazardous contamination in the water supply network, the island of Zakynthos was declared in a state of emergency by the Secretary-General of Civil Protection Vasilis Papageorgiou on Monday. 

Mayor George Stasinopoulos, in an interview on SKAI TV on Monday, explained that the water system in Zakynthos became contaminated when oil spilled onto a road during tank filling. The oil entered the rainwater system and, due to a ruptured pipe, contaminated the water supply.

Since the authorities realized the contamination on Thursday, residents had to source water from municipal and private water trucks. Local authorities proceeded immediately to the appropriate cleaning and chlorination procedures.

Both the mayor and the DEYAZ (Water Supply and Sewage Company of Zakynthos) president are in Athens, engaging in continuous meetings with relevant ministries to determine further actions.

Environment

