NGOs slam construction outside zoning areas

Thirteen of Greece’s environmental NGOs are calling for the withdrawal of the proposed legislation for construction outside town zoning areas, presented earlier in the month by the Environment Ministry.

In a statement, the NGOs argue the proposed regulations will lead to uncontrolled construction in rural areas, with long-term consequences – not least for the environment. 

They said these regulations will not be long-lasting due to their unconstitutionality, increasing legal uncertainty.

“The publication of the government’s apparent intention to expand, even if only temporarily, building outside zoning areas has provoked sharp reactions, which is remarkable for a draft law that has not even been published yet,” the NGOs said, noting that this shows a significant part of society is opposed to further land consolidation in the Greek countryside and the uncontrolled and unregulated expansion of settlements. 

