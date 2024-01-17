Greek diaspora requests postal vote for national elections

Greek diaspora representatives have requested the expansion of postal voting rights for national elections, while speaking in a parliamentary committee.

The representatives were called to express their views on an upcoming legislation that will include mail-in voting rights for European Parliament elections, as well as national referendums, in a parliamentary committee discussing the issue.

They praised the government’s plans, but said that this right should also include national elections, by the next election cycle.

Calls were also made to digitize the voting process and vote via internet, in order to better represent Greek expatriates and members of the diaspora.

The bill will be brought to parliament for vote next week.