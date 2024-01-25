Greece receives 158.7 million euros in pre-financing from RRF funds

The European Commission on Thursday announced that 158.7 million euros have been disbursed to Greece in the form of pre-financing linked to the REPowerEU funds under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The pre-financing payment follows the approval of Greece’s revised recovery and resilience plan, which includes a REPowerEU chapter and the signature of economic agreements.

This pre-financing will help speed up implementation of key investment and reform measures outlined in each chapter of Greece’s REPowerEU. The measures outlined in this chapter will permit Greece to implement the REPowerEU goal of making Europe independent of Russian fossil fuels well before 2030.

The measures focus on facilitating the growth of more renewable energy sources, including hydrogen and offshore wind, and facilitating the rapid integration of renewables in the electricity grid.

[AMNA]