Passenger traffic in Athens airport set record in 2023

Passenger traffic in the Athens International Airport set a new all-time record in 2023, totaling 28.2 million passengers, breaking the 28 million passengers barrier.

According to the airport’s published statistics, figures surpassed the 2022 and 2019 record-breaking years by an increased passenger traffic of 24% and 10.2% respectively.

Some 8.8 million passengers were Greek nationals, with the figure increasing by 18.9%, while foreigners were up by 26.4%.

Passenger traffic in December was 1.86 million, up 17.1% from 2022 and up 13.6% from 2019. The number of flights also increased by 13.2% from 2022, to a total of 241,600.

According to the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, Eurocontrol, the upward trajectory is expected to continue in 2024, with preliminary numbers already showing an increased number of bookings by at least 10% up to early February.

While Greece has already surpassed its pre-pandemic and pre-lockdown passenger records, Eurocontrol says that this will not be the case for the group as a whole until at least 2025.