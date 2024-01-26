NEWS

Church divided over baptism issue

The public statement on Thursday by Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece that the Church of Greece would agree to the baptism of children of same-sex couples when they grow up, if they so desire, surprised senior clerics, who referred to his address just two days ago at the meeting of the Holy Synod, where he had stressed that the Hierarchy will speak in one voice.

“There is no decision of the Hierarchy on this particular issue, as it was decided to follow specific steps so that a decision of the Synod would be taken, so that there would be no ‘cacophony’ and the Church would not appear divided,” one senior cleric said.

Ieronymos spoke after a meeting with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America in Athens.

“We must return again to tradition. If baptism is done at a young age, it is because within the Church the feeling had been created that the child is growing up in an environment of Christian principles. Therefore there was no need for catechesis, because it was done within the environment. Now that things are changing, we are not against children. We love and care about children more than anyone else. The Church will wait for these children to reach a certain age and when they grow up and wish to be baptized, they will be baptized,” Ieronymos said.

“Freedom in man is a very important thing, and we must all take this into account – both the Church, but also the state. Neither the Church should have the bayonet ready [to fight], nor should the state want to place limits on any institution in our country,” he added. 

The Holy Synod meeting on Tuesday decided to entrust the issue of baptism to the Synodal Commission on Doctrinal and Legal-Canonical Issues, to prepare a report to the Hierarchy, However, several hierarchs stressed on Thursday that the sacrament of baptism is introductory and concerns the reception of a person into the Church, and no exclusions can apply. 

Many were also indignant at the archbishop’s statement and engaged in heated discussions over the timing of his intervention, given that the evaluation of the matter by the Commission on Legal and Canonical Affairs has not been completed. However, archdiocese circles sought to tone matters down, stating that in no way did the archbishop want to prejudge future decisions, nor did he express any decision. 

