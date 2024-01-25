Civil service digital assistant available in 25 languages

The launch of an enhanced version of the digital assistant, mAigov, catering to European Union citizens and Greek expatriates in 25 languages was announced on Thursday.

Available through gov.gr, the multilingual chat assistant supports 24 certified EU languages and Albanian, and is accessible via mobile phones, tablets, or desktops/laptops, accepting both text and voice queries.

Offering guidance on various services, it evaluates its effectiveness post-interaction. Questions range from residence permit requirements to pet travel and business setup in Greece.

Foreign Affairs Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis highlighted the significance of improved citizen services, emphasizing Greece’s commitment to its diaspora, echoed by Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou, who emphasized the platform’s role in promoting Greece’s global outreach.

The digital assistant symbolizes Greece’s progress and will eventually offer voice responses in multiple languages, underlined Papastergiou.