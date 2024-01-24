NEWS

Greece set to acquire CubeSat constellation

The Greek Ministry of Digital Governance has announced a National Microsatellite Program which aims to strengthen the country’s off-planet capabilities in low Earth orbit.

The ministry has put forth an open competition on the international market for the development of CubeSats, known as miniaturized satellites, with a budget of €60 million from a total of €130 million.

The plan is set to be materialized via the European Space Agency (ESA) and is funded by the National Recovery & Resilience Plan Greece 2.0.

According to the ministry’s announcement, the CubeSat constellation will aid the state in multiple ways, such as with the observation of the environment, logging long-term changes and dealing with climate change.

The ministries of the environment, energy, and shipping, are some of those that will find use in the constellation, the announcement said.

The digital governance ministry further stated that this endeavor will further bolster the development of cutting-edge technologies in the country’s domestic market.

“The competition will remain open until March 5, 2024, without the possibility of extension for the submission of further proposals,” the ministry said.

Space Digital Transformation Technology

