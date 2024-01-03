Digital transfer of property completed online in one day, ministers say

The digital transfer of property platform went into operation on Monday through the gov.gr portal for all citizens and notaries public who wish to avoid lengthy in-person registration times.

Once data is entered, the system will send the approved transfer or a justified rejection within a working day, instead of several-month delays, e-Governance ministers said.

The e-platform reduces red tape by abolishing four documents, including the proof that real estate tax (TAP) has been paid, and the summary of a property contract. It also does away entirely with interested parties having to visit a Cadaster office.

In summary, the steps a citizen has to go through are three: logging in as a citizen and accepting an invitation by the notary public; selecting the property to be sold by the current owner or co-signee; paying the fees (as a buyer) and entering them in the Cadaster.

The government called on notaries public to make use of the platform, guaranteeing that the transfers will be completed within a working day. Digital Governance Deputy Minister Constantinos Kyranakis said that the government presented the application to the Association of Athens Notaries Public on Tuesday and was doing so in Thessaloniki on Wednesday.

Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou said that “the resolution of long-standing issues such as that of the Cadaster, is a goal both of the government overall and for the Digital Governance ministry in particular.”

[AMNA]