Samos hit by 4.9 temblor

The eastern Aegean island of Samos was jolted by a 4.9 magnitude quake on Saturday, as reported by the Geodynamic Institute in Athens. No injuries or damage were reported.

The epicenter was in the sea area approximately 25 km north-northwest of Vathy, the island capital, with a focal depth estimated at around 12.9 km.

A team from the municipality’s technical service and the fire department inspected buildings previously affected by quakes.

In 2020, a powerful temblor struck Samos and the nearby Turkish coast, resulting in the death of two high school students on the island and over 100 casualties in Turkey.