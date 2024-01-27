NEWS

Samos hit by 4.9 temblor

Samos hit by 4.9 temblor
[Shutterstock]

The eastern Aegean island of Samos was jolted by a 4.9 magnitude quake on Saturday, as reported by the Geodynamic Institute in Athens. No injuries or damage were reported. 

The epicenter was in the sea area approximately 25 km north-northwest of Vathy, the island capital, with a focal depth estimated at around 12.9 km. 

A team from the municipality’s technical service and the fire department inspected buildings previously affected by quakes. 

In 2020, a powerful temblor struck Samos and the nearby Turkish coast, resulting in the death of two high school students on the island and over 100 casualties in Turkey.

Earthquake

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
4.6 magnitude quake shakes Athens
NEWS

4.6 magnitude quake shakes Athens

Moderate tremor rattles eastern Peloponnese
NEWS

Moderate tremor rattles eastern Peloponnese

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles Crete
NEWS

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles Crete

Buildings not an issue, quake alert systems are
NEWS

Buildings not an issue, quake alert systems are

Greece expresses condolences to Japan over earthquake victims
NEWS

Greece expresses condolences to Japan over earthquake victims

Rhodes jolted by 4.2 magnitude quake
NEWS

Rhodes jolted by 4.2 magnitude quake