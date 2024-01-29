Upcoming vote on private uni bill a headache for the opposition

Despite widespread public approval for founding non-state universities, the government must deal with strong reactions on the left, including occupations of campuses, and the fear of violent incidents.

But the socialist PASOK party also faces a dilemma. Not opposed on principle to private higher education, the party leadership fears that a yes vote on the bill in late February, along with an expected positive vote on the same-sex marriage bill, might tar it with cooperating too much with the government.

Socialist leader Nikos Androulakis is under pressure to tack to the left ahead of June’s European Parliament poll to put pressure on main opposition SYRIZA and secure second place.