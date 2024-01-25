Poll on same-sex marriage: 61% against referendum, 70% against adoption
A poll conducted by research company GPO has found that a majority is against deciding on same-sex marriage by referendum, but also firmly against gay adoption rights.
Specifically, GPO’s data suggests that of all respondents, 32.2% are firmly in favor of gay marriage, 16.9% are likely in favor, 5.4% are likely against and 42.9% are firmly against, with the remaining 2.6% being undecided.
On the issue of children being adopted by same-sex people, 16.3% arefirmly in favor, 11.9% are likely in favor, 9.5% are likely against, and 60.2% are firmly against, while 2.1% of respondents are undecided.
Regarding the question of allowing same sex couples to adopt via surrogate mothers, which is not part of the government’s proposed bill, 10.9% are in favor, 7.4% are likely in favor, 7.7% are likely against, 71% are firmly against, while 3% were undecided.
Clerical suggestions to conduct a national referendum on the matter had 36.1% of respondents be in favor or likely supportive of the idea, while 60.9% were likely or firmly against it, with 3% being undecided.
While a majority of ruling center-right New Democracy voters are against the bill, support among voters of parties to New Democracy’s left is not overwhelming either.