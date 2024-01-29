University rectors explore exam options amidst student protests

Protesters chant slogans during a demonstration in central Athens, on January 18. [AP]

Greek university rectors were holding an extraordinary meeting on Monday to explore alternative options for conducting semester exams due to numerous faculty occupations by students protesting government plans to facilitate the establishment of private universities.

Specifically, they were considering the possibility of remote online exams, as suggested in a circular by the Ministry of Education.

Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis was also attending the online meeting. [AMNA]