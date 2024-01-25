NEWS

Ministry calls for digital exams amid university student sit-ins

The Education Ministry is urging universities to conduct exams electronically, as sit-in protests by students opposing the government’s planned education reforms are keeping faculties closed and raising the risk of exam periods being indefinitely postponed.

Kathimerini understands that the ministry is expected to send university administrations a circular reminding them that they are permitted to hold exams and classes remotely in cases of similar impediments.

Some faculties have changed the dates of their examination periods to accommodate protests by students and faculty. 

More than half of the country’s faculties are under “occupation” by students opposing plans to allow private universities to operate in Greece.

Currently, every university is state-owned and publicly financed. Greece has private colleges in Greece, which do not qualify as universities and do not have recognition as Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) or entities authorized to confer degrees by the Greek government.

