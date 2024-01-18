Students, teachers to protest against establishment of private universities

A student and teacher rally will take place at noon Thursday at the Propylaea, central Athens, against the establishment of private universities.

At the same time, the Greek Federation of Secondary Education State School Teachers (OLME) has announced a three-hour work stoppage from 11 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon in order for teachers to participate in the demonstrations.

The Board of the OLME, in a statement, says that it expresses again its opposition to both the establishment of private universities and the bill on vocational education.

The Board of the Greek Primary Teachers’ Federation states that it “unanimously supports the public character of universities.”