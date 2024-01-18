NEWS

Students, teachers to protest against establishment of private universities

Students, teachers to protest against establishment of private universities
[Intime News]

A student and teacher rally will take place at noon Thursday at the Propylaea, central Athens, against the establishment of private universities.

At the same time, the Greek Federation of Secondary Education State School Teachers (OLME) has announced a three-hour work stoppage from 11 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon in order for teachers to participate in the demonstrations.

The Board of the OLME, in a statement, says that it expresses again its opposition to both the establishment of private universities and the bill on vocational education.

The Board of the Greek Primary Teachers’ Federation states that it “unanimously supports the public character of universities.”

Rally Protest

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ten Cypriots detained for protesting outside Turkish Embassy
NEWS

Ten Cypriots detained for protesting outside Turkish Embassy

Freelancers to rally against tax legislation in Athens
NEWS

Freelancers to rally against tax legislation in Athens

Woman injured, 13 arrested in clashes on GD murder anniversary 
NEWS

Woman injured, 13 arrested in clashes on GD murder anniversary 

US embassy alerts American citizens over demos
NEWS

US embassy alerts American citizens over demos

Greek state workers strike against government labor law plans
NEWS

Greek state workers strike against government labor law plans

Fatal accident prompts strike at Perama Ship Repair Zone
NEWS

Fatal accident prompts strike at Perama Ship Repair Zone