NTUA senate decides to hold online exams

The Senate of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) has decided to hold exams online as numerous faculties are currently occupied by students protesting government plans to facilitate the establishment of private universities.

Specifically, as reported by Kathimerini, the NTUA senate stressed after Monday’s meeting that “all the administrative bodies of the Institution are obliged to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted operation of the NTUA and the present time the completion of the winter semester and the start of the spring semester, exhausting every possibility provided by the current legislative framework.”

To this end, the NTUA decided by majority vote to hold online classes in those faculties that have not completed the 13 weeks of instruction required for the completion of the winter semester; to conduct the examinations for the winter semester remotely in those cases where, according to the lecturers, the integrity of the process is ensured; and, finally, that the spring semester will begin on February 12, in accordance with the academic calendar.