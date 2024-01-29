Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist

Two police special guards were arrested on Monday for physically assaulting a man taking part in a far-right demonstration on Sunday in the Athens suburb of Ambelokipi later that night.

The two officers were identified in a video doing the rounds on the internet.

One of the officers is seen repeatedly striking the man, who was not putting up any resistance, with his fists on various parts of his body.

The other officer looked on without taking any action to prevent or stop the assault.

A case has been filed against both for torture and complicity in torture.

The incident occurred during two rallies held in the area at the same time – one by far-right groups to mark the 28th anniversary of the Imia crisis with Turkey and one by anti-fascist and anarchist groups.