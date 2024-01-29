NEWS

Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist

Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist
File photo.

Two police special guards were arrested on Monday for physically assaulting a man taking part in a far-right demonstration on Sunday in the Athens suburb of Ambelokipi later that night.

The two officers were identified in a video doing the rounds on the internet.

One of the officers is seen repeatedly striking the man, who was not putting up any resistance, with his fists on various parts of his body.

The other officer looked on without taking any action to prevent or stop the assault.

A case has been filed against both for torture and complicity in torture.

The incident occurred during two rallies held in the area at the same time – one by far-right groups to mark the 28th anniversary of the Imia crisis with Turkey and one by anti-fascist and anarchist groups.

Crime Police Protest

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’
NEWS

23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’

16 arrested over far-right assault on police in Athens
NEWS

16 arrested over far-right assault on police in Athens

Police conduct large-scale sweep around Omonia
NEWS

Police conduct large-scale sweep around Omonia

Police officers attacked with firebombs
NEWS

Police officers attacked with firebombs

Police arrest three drivers for street racing
NEWS

Police arrest three drivers for street racing

Police officers suspended over bribery, extortion accusations
NEWS

Police officers suspended over bribery, extortion accusations