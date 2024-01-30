NEWS

Wintry weather closes mountain roads in Athens, Evia and Viotia, keeps ferries at port

Wintry weather closes mountain roads in Athens, Evia and Viotia, keeps ferries at port
[InTime News]

Residents around Athens’ mounts Parnitha and Penteli woke up on Tuesday morning to a blanket of snow, which has prompted authorities to close streets and avenues like Dionysou, Fylis and Parnithas leading to and from the mountains until they are clear and safe for driving. 

Snow chains are also required on the old Elefsina national highway around Kaza in western Attica, while schools, offices and businesses in the affected areas are operating remotely, civil protection authorities announced.

Gale-force winds in the Aegean also kept ferry boats tied up at port on Tuesday morning at the capital’s ports of Piraeus, Lavrio and Rafina.

Similar problems from the wintry weather system dubbed Avgi faced parts of Evia and Viotia, where overnight snowfall was particularly heavy, such as in Steni and Leontari, respectively.

According to the national weather service, EMY, low temperatures and snow – heavy in parts – are expected to persist on Tuesday in Thessaly, the Sporades islands, eastern parts of central Greece, Evia and the northern and eastern Peloponnese, as well as at higher altitudes in Crete and the Aegean islands.

Rain and storms are also forecast for other parts of the country.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens prepares to deal with cold front, storm
NEWS

Athens prepares to deal with cold front, storm

Winter storm brings snowfall and chilling winds until Wednesday
NEWS

Winter storm brings snowfall and chilling winds until Wednesday

Greece braces for intense cold, frost and snow
NEWS

Greece braces for intense cold, frost and snow

Attica braces for winter snowfall in forecast update
NEWS

Attica braces for winter snowfall in forecast update

Gusty winds and chilly temperatures, conditions set to improve Tuesday
NEWS

Gusty winds and chilly temperatures, conditions set to improve Tuesday

Fall and winter shrinking due to climate change
NEWS

Fall and winter shrinking due to climate change