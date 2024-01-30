Wintry weather closes mountain roads in Athens, Evia and Viotia, keeps ferries at port

Residents around Athens’ mounts Parnitha and Penteli woke up on Tuesday morning to a blanket of snow, which has prompted authorities to close streets and avenues like Dionysou, Fylis and Parnithas leading to and from the mountains until they are clear and safe for driving.

Snow chains are also required on the old Elefsina national highway around Kaza in western Attica, while schools, offices and businesses in the affected areas are operating remotely, civil protection authorities announced.

Gale-force winds in the Aegean also kept ferry boats tied up at port on Tuesday morning at the capital’s ports of Piraeus, Lavrio and Rafina.

Similar problems from the wintry weather system dubbed Avgi faced parts of Evia and Viotia, where overnight snowfall was particularly heavy, such as in Steni and Leontari, respectively.

According to the national weather service, EMY, low temperatures and snow – heavy in parts – are expected to persist on Tuesday in Thessaly, the Sporades islands, eastern parts of central Greece, Evia and the northern and eastern Peloponnese, as well as at higher altitudes in Crete and the Aegean islands.

Rain and storms are also forecast for other parts of the country.