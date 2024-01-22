Gusty winds and chilly temperatures, conditions set to improve Tuesday

Gusty northerly winds are expected in the Aegean Sea on Monday, accompanied by low temperatures across the entire country. In the morning, significant frost is expected in the northern and central mainland.

Particularly in Thessaly, eastern Sterea, Evia, eastern Peloponnese, the Aegean islands, and Crete, partly cloudy skies with localized showers are expected. In the early morning hours, the Dodecanese will experience locally heavy rain and thunderstorms. Light local snowfall is forecasted in the mountains of central Greece, Evia, the Peloponnese, and Crete, gradually diminishing from midday onwards, mainly in the mountains of Crete.

In the remaining regions of the country, the weather will generally be clear with intermittent clouds.

Winds in the east will be north-northeast at 5 to 7 Beaufort, and in the Aegean, at 8 to 9 Beaufort, gradually diminishing from the north. In the west, the wind will blow northeast at 4 to 6 Beaufort, locally reaching 7 Beaufort.

Temperatures will slightly decrease in the south, ranging from -10 to 08 degrees Celsius in the north, from -3 to 12 degrees in the rest of the mainland, and from 05 to 16 degrees Celsius in the islands. Frost will occur in certain mainland areas during the morning and evening hours, particularly severe in the north.

More specifically in Attica, the weather is expected to be overcast, with clouds increasing, especially in the north. There is a possibility of light local rain and light snowfall in the mountains, particularly on Mount Parnitha. Winds will be from the North-northeast at 6 to 8 Beaufort, and eastward, up to 9 Beaufort, gradually decreasing. Temperatures will range from 06 to 11 degrees Celsius, with temperatures in the north being 2 to 3 degrees lower.

In Thessaloniki, the weather will be generally clear with occasional clouds. Winds will be from the North-northwest at 3 to 4 Beaufort. Temperatures will range from -2 to 07 degrees Celsius.

Improvement

Tuesday is expected to bring generally good weather to most parts of the country. In the central and southern Aegean, there may be clouds in some areas with a chance of light local rain in Crete.

Winds will be blowing from the north at 3 to 5 Beaufort, in the Aegean Sea at 5 to 6 Beaufort, and locally at 7 Beaufort in the morning.

Temperatures will rise across the country, ranging from -4 to 09 degrees Celsius in the north, -1 to 13 to 14 degrees Celsius in the rest of the mainland, 07 to 15 degrees Celsius in the islands, and reaching 17 degrees Celsius in the southeastern Aegean.