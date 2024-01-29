NEWS

Winter storm brings snowfall and chilling winds until Wednesday

[AMNA]

Bad weather “Avgi” has struck Greece since Sunday, with heavy snowfall and significant temperature drops expected to last until Wednesday, reported the National Meteorological Service on Monday.

Additionally, Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilas announced on Monday that schools in Evia, Boeotia and select areas in Attica will operate via remote learning on Tuesday due to severe weather in the areas.

Snowfall is forecasted from Thessaly southward, even in lower-altitude areas. High pressures in the northwestern Balkans, coupled with low pressures in the eastern Mediterranean, are causing stormy winds and further temperature drops along with locally heavy rainfall in southern areas.

In Attica, snowfall is expected mainly in mountainous and semi-mountainous areas, particularly in the north, spreading to lower altitudes from the evening hours of Monday. Intensity will increase Tuesday morning, mainly in eastern, northern and western areas, but gradually weaken overnight.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, northerly winds in the Aegean Sea will reach speeds of 9 Beaufort, locally reaching 10 Beaufort, accompanied by heavy rain and thunderstorms, which will gradually subside from Wednesday evening onwards.

Weather

