Greece braces for intense cold, frost and snow

A rapid drop in temperature, frost, gusty winds and snow, even in low-altitude areas, bring the wave of bad weather that has been hitting most parts of the country since Sunday and is expected to peak Monday and Tuesday.

The state mechanism has been put on standby, while the Civil Protection Committee will meet again at noon Monday to decide, if necessary, on measures for teleworking in the private and public sectors.

The first snow has already appeared in the mountains of Evia and Crete.

Snow will also fall today in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of Thessaly, Sporades, central and eastern Sterea, Evia, northern and eastern Peloponnese and from midday in the lower-altitude areas.

Snow will also be seen in the mountainous areas of the Aegean islands and in the mountainous areas of Crete.