Greece’s first private university will be from Cyprus

Preparations are underway for the establishment of the first private university in Greece, which will be Cypriot.

It will be named University of Nicosia Greece Brance Medical Limited, or UNGBM Ltd.

The Cypriot university, belongs to the Educational Excellence Corporation (EDEX) and the Hellenic Healthcare Group, belonging to CVC Capital, the largest owner of private hospitals in the country.

The rector of the University of Nicosia Philippos Pouyioutas told ‘Kathimerini’ that the time of the opening will be determined by the legal framework on non-state universities, which be legislated by the parliament in February.

The two partners acquired Vanes Ltd. which owns a former olympic catering building at Athens’ Elliniko area, measuring 8,000 square meters, where the university campus will be established.