Digital exams and police intervention on the cards

Protesters set fire to dumpsters and threw rocks and firebombs at police in downtown Athens on Thursday, following a student march against planned educational reforms. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

In response to the recent incidents of “terrorism” at Athens University faculties and the disruption of general assemblies by hooded students and outsiders who reportedly threatened participants with clubs and knives, outraged rectors and deans are mulling police intervention to restore order.

Reports say the decision to call the police seems to be maturing, since students’ lives are at risk.

Many of the country’s universities have been plunged into turmoil by a minority of students who have occupied faculties to protest against a government bill that will institutionalize non-state universities. The protesters have also disrupted student assemblies, threatening those who oppose their sit-ins.

The disruption has raised the risk of exam periods being indefinitely postponed, with the Education Ministry urging universities on Thursday to conduct exams electronically, as it is something the law allows. 

