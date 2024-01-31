NEWS

Corfu landfill stalled, again

[Thodoris Nikolaou]

Waste management on Corfu is at a dead end again after the tender for the construction of a processing plant and landfill was canceled for a third time. As a result, the three municipalities of the island and neighboring Paxos will continue to send their waste to Ioannina and Vonitsa on the mainland, with the cost of transportation and disposal exceeding €14 million annually.

The tender concerned the construction of a mixed waste management unit (29,500 tons per year) and a pre-selected organic waste management unit (14,100 tons per year), as well as a recyclable sorting unit (10,000 tons per year). It also included the expansion of the currently closed Temploni landfill. 

