Plan for new Thessaloniki forest unveiled

A Thessaloniki businessman has unveiled plans to plant a new forest in a northern suburb of the city.

Under the plans, presented by Stavros Andreadis to the mayor of Pavlos Melas, Dimitris Aslanidis, 300,000 trees will be planted on site of 300 hectares in the Efkarpia district.

The area would also be landscaped with forest roads and paths, recreational infrastructure and irrigation systems.

Andreadis, whose family founded the Sani resort in 1970, also said he would cover the cost of the forest’s maintenance for the first five years after its completion.

