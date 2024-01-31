NEWS

Greece and Bulgaria discuss expanding bilateral collaboration

File photo. [InTime News]

Greek State Minister Stavros Papastavrou met with Bulgarian Finance Minister Asen Vasilev in Sofia on Monday, following an invitation by the latter, and discussed expanding collaboration in interconnectivity and networks between the two countries.

The two ministers have been appointed as “contact points for coordinating bilateral collaboration” by their respective prime ministers, during Nikolai Denkov’s visit to Athens and meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis on January 4.

 

