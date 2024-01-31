NEWS

Flood-stricken farmers continue mobilizations

Despite Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcement on Tuesday of a payment of up to 10,000 euros, the farmers of Thessaly in central Greece said they are ready to continue their mobilizations.

The farmers stated that five months after the natural disasters that befell their region, they do not yet know the total amount of compensation they will receive, as the damage inspections have not been completed.

In any case, the mobilizations are expected to continue until the end of the week, while many farmers plan to go to the Agrotica exhibition in Thessaloniki on the opening day on Thursday.

They also plan to draft a memorandum listing their problems which they will try to deliver to the Prime Minister’s Office in Thessaloniki, asking for a meeting with him. 

