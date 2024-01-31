NEWS

Syrigos to abstain from vote on same-sex marriage bill

New Democracy MP Angelos Syrigos announced on Wednesday that he will abstain from voting on the government’s same-sex marriage bill, which has faced objections from more conservative MPs and the influential Greek Orthodox Church.

“I said from the beginning that I would wait to see the [full] text. From what I have seen, I am inclined to abstain. As long as the prime minister allows this option, I believe that there is no need to create serious problems for the government on this issue,” Syrigos said in an interview with Action 24 television channel.

The deputy, who was known to be leaning towards abstaining, had recently indicated that he might support the bill if the government addressed concerns about low birth rates alongside the same-sex marriage bill. The measures announced did not seem to convince him. Syrigos, a former minister of education and religious affairs, insists on a comprehensive plan to encourage young couples to have children.

