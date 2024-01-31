NEWS

Thessaloniki bracing for tough day as farmers head to city center

Thessaloniki bracing for tough day as farmers head to city center
[InTime News]

Thursday is expected to be a difficult day for Thessaloniki as some 300 farmers are expected to drive their tractors into the city center at the same time as students and educators are planning a rally against private universities.

The farmers, who will be coming from different parts of northern Greece, are expected to gather at the Agrotica agricultural fair, which is being held at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) exhibition grounds. They also plan to stay until Sunday.

Although unions said that they do not intend to close the roads, the presence and movement of so many vehicles of this size alone is expected to aggravate traffic congestion, which has already increased due to work on the flyover.

The arrival of the tractors in the city center will coincide with the rally against education reform, scheduled for 12 noon, prompting the Traffic Police to make special arrangements so the situation does not become unbearable.

Farmers are protesting rising operation and production costs, while also demanding better compensation for crop losses due to natural disasters and disease, as well as the construction of infrastructure to protect agriculture from extreme weather conditions.

 

Protest City Life

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ministry refutes bed bug hoax in Athens’ Exarchia district
NEWS

Ministry refutes bed bug hoax in Athens’ Exarchia district

Athens traffic woes grow as cabbies walk off the job
NEWS

Athens traffic woes grow as cabbies walk off the job

Pedestrians banished from sidewalks
NEWS

Pedestrians banished from sidewalks

Kicked off their curb
NEWS

Kicked off their curb

Half of the population lives in small part of the country
NEWS

Half of the population lives in small part of the country

Government explores relocating PM’s office to Bodossaki Mansion
NEWS

Government explores relocating PM’s office to Bodossaki Mansion