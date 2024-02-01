NEWS

Amvrakia-Aktio highway finally opens with promise

Amvrakia-Aktio highway finally opens with promise

One of the most issue-plagued public works of recent decades, the Amvrakia-Aktio highway, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday. The 48.5 km road connecting Aktio in northwestern Greece to the Ionian highway around Lake Amvrakia is considered a pivotal project that will foster economic development, tourism, and enhance road safety across the region.

The project, with a total budget of more than €220 million, began in 2010, co-financed by the EU Cohesion Fund. The 10-year delay was the result of bad political choices, financial and technical inefficiency of the construction companies that initially undertook the project, and a host of unforeseen circumstances.

“I’m sure that this road will change the face of Western Greece and serve residents of the region, who will be able to travel on the new road without tolls,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who attended the ceremony. 

Infrastructure

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM visits Amfilochia energy storage construction site
ECONOMY

PM visits Amfilochia energy storage construction site

Infrastructure Min hails progress on E65 highway construction
NEWS

Infrastructure Min hails progress on E65 highway construction

Passenger traffic at Greek airports hits new highs in 2023
NEWS

Passenger traffic at Greek airports hits new highs in 2023

Bank of Greece: Tourist receipts soar in 2023
ECONOMY

Bank of Greece: Tourist receipts soar in 2023

Drilling rig bored through an underground tunnel in Istanbul
NEWS

Drilling rig bored through an underground tunnel in Istanbul

Turkey implements €25 entrance fee for tourists visiting Hagia Sophia
NEWS

Turkey implements €25 entrance fee for tourists visiting Hagia Sophia