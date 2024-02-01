Amvrakia-Aktio highway finally opens with promise

One of the most issue-plagued public works of recent decades, the Amvrakia-Aktio highway, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday. The 48.5 km road connecting Aktio in northwestern Greece to the Ionian highway around Lake Amvrakia is considered a pivotal project that will foster economic development, tourism, and enhance road safety across the region.

The project, with a total budget of more than €220 million, began in 2010, co-financed by the EU Cohesion Fund. The 10-year delay was the result of bad political choices, financial and technical inefficiency of the construction companies that initially undertook the project, and a host of unforeseen circumstances.

“I’m sure that this road will change the face of Western Greece and serve residents of the region, who will be able to travel on the new road without tolls,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who attended the ceremony.